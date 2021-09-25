Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: Good news is on its way for your business!
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: Good news is on its way for your business!

Dear Leo, your financial situation remains steady and you will have enough money to start a new and profitable venture. A trip to a tourist place with family and friends will freshen you up and rejuvenate your senses.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Legal matters related to an ancestral property are likely to go in your favour.

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Leo, you will be highly in favour of social services now and you will satisfactorily complete your duties towards humanity in the coming days. Your wishes are likely to come true and you will not have to wait much longer to fulfill your dreams of purchasing a house. Your interests will diversify and you will greatly benefit from them. Students need not be disheartened with their low results as they will get ample opportunities to prove their mettle. Your long overdue travel plans will finally see the light of day and you will be able to go out with your friends. Legal matters related to an ancestral property are likely to go in your favour.

Leo Finance Today

Your overseas business contacts are likely to bring you good news by the end of the day. Your financial situation remains steady and you will have enough money to start a new and profitable venture.

Leo Family Today

A trip to a tourist place with family and friends will freshen you up and rejuvenate your senses. You will get to know and understand your near and dear ones better and it will strengthen your ties.

Leo Career Today

The pace of work will increase manifold in the office as new projects start to pour in steadily. You will have to keep up with it or you are likely to be left behind. This will also hamper your chances of earning a promotion and increment.

Leo Health Today

You will start a new diet routine, which will start to show its positive effect on your skin and body. You are also likely to join a gym class with your health-conscious friends, which will improve your stamina and help build some muscles.

Leo Love Life Today

Those nursing a broken heart are likely to find someone who will help you heal it. Understand your new romantic partner and give them a chance to understand you. This will help you connect better on an emotional level.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

