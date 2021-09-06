Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Know about your health and love life

Dear Leo, today's prediction says that you have a trait of generosity and warm- hardheartedness. .Although, on the whole, the day remains favourable, you will need to avoid negativity from seeping in and spoiling your day.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
People born under this sign are generous and warmhearted, but at the same time can be pompous and patronizing. 

Leo

 

People born under this sign are generous and warmhearted, but at the same time can be pompous and patronizing. Although, on the whole, the day remains favourable, you will need to avoid negativity from seeping in and spoiling your day. Look after your health and love life. 

 

Leo Finance Today

 

If things are getting out of control on the financial side, it is best to call in an expert to deal with your financial problems. Budgeting for renovating an old property may be on your mind; do take care to cover all aspects. Steer clear of dubious investments. 

 

Leo Family Today

 

Something pending at home for long may get initiated now, as you take the time out for it. It you teach your child well, the probability of his/ her attaining a healthy all-round growth will get enhanced manifold. It is time to move on in life by giving up your past grudges and forgiving those who had wronged you.

 

Leo Career Today

 

Encouraging developments are foreseen on the career front, as you land a job of your dreams. Support from the authorities will help you grow your business activities. A meeting with someone important will go off well and get you nearer to finalising a lucrative deal. 

 

Leo Health Today

 

You will need to create mechanisms to cope with your anxieties during these stressful times. If you feel dire lack of self-confidence in front of the public, a way to get your confidence back is to practice skills alone, before presenting it in front of others. Don’t overstrain while exercising. 

 

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your partner’s needs may be more complex than mere intimacy. You will need to be sensitive to your partner’s needs. You may feel hurt by partner’s egocentric ways and his/ her insensitivity towards your feelings. Possibility of sharp exchanges with spouse cannot be ruled out today, but don’t let the matter escalate. 

 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

