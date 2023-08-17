Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023 predicts a challenging day

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a master of games

New love and better professional chances make the day brighter. Avoid health risks and utilize the finance smarty. Read accurate daily predictions here.

You may find new love in life today. The office life will be highly packed and make use of opportunities to excel at the workplace. Financially, you’ll do well and your health would be on track today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You will find love today. For some Leos, this will be the first love, and need to wait for a day or two to propose. Those who are happy in the relationship can introduce the lover to the family to get consent for marriage. Handle love-related problems with care. Some relationships will turn into marriages today. It is crucial to avoid arguments in the relationship and give personal space and freedom to the lover.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No serious challenge will come up at the office today. However, pay more attention to the jobs and interfere less in office politics. Some conspiracies may happen at the workplace and ensure you eschew problems today. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion. Job seekers may get a positive response at an interview. Some professionals will visit the client's place and those who aspire to relocate to abroad for job reasons will have good news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today and this reflects in your lifestyle. Some Leos will plan a vacation abroad which will be a little expensive. You will receive a long-pending due and s financial dispute with a sibling will also be resolved. Fortunately, Leos will launch a new business. Today is also good to donate money to charity. It is a good time to invest and you can consider even speculative business. You are going to see the results of your hard work.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Keep a constant check on the health and make sure all medicines are taken on time. Do not take breath-related ailments and chest pain lightly but consult a medical practitioner. Leos who are pregnant must be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a train. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may invite trouble.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

