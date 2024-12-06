Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 predicts a good news in the family

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let stress impact the morale Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace.

Resolve the relationship issues and spend more time together. Continue the commitment at work that will help you meet the expectations. Health is safe today.

The romantic relationship is packed with fun today. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace. Consider better management of finance. Your health will also be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Have a pleasant time and you may also surprise the lover with unexpected gifts. A romantic lunch or dinner is a good time to propose. Ensure you value the relationship and also provide the proposed space to the partner. Be careful about the words you use while sitting with the partner as some statements may be misunderstood by the lover, leading to chaos. Your attitude is crucial here. Single Leos may meet someone interesting today. Married females may also conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work and stay in the good book of the management. Those who are into human resources, hiring, finance, and sales will have a tough time while bankers and accountants should be careful about the figures. Government employees may be required to answer questions that are challenging. You will travel for job reasons. Your efforts will ensure the clients are happy and the management will consider the contribution during the appraisal discussions.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between income and expenditure Today is good to buy electronic appliances you should avoid large investments in the stock market. Do not get into arguments related to property with siblings as this can lead to complications in the relationship today. You may have challenges in raising big funds to expand your business. Some professionals will not receive the expected appraisal.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will impact the routine life. However, some females may develop coughing, sneezing, and ear-related infections. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school. It is good to have control over the diet. Ensure you skip all food items that are rich in oil and grease and instead opt for more vegetables and fruits.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)