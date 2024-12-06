Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 predicts a good news in the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 06, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the relationship issues and spend more time together.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let stress impact the morale 

 

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace.

Resolve the relationship issues and spend more time together. Continue the commitment at work that will help you meet the expectations. Health is safe today. 

The romantic relationship is packed with fun today. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace. Consider better management of finance. Your health will also be good today. 

 

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Have a pleasant time and you may also surprise the lover with unexpected gifts. A romantic lunch or dinner is a good time to propose. Ensure you value the relationship and also provide the proposed space to the partner. Be careful about the words you use while sitting with the partner as some statements may be misunderstood by the lover, leading to chaos. Your attitude is crucial here. Single Leos may meet someone interesting today. Married females may also conceive today. 

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Continue the discipline at work and stay in the good book of the management. Those who are into human resources, hiring, finance, and sales will have a tough time while bankers and accountants should be careful about the figures. Government employees may be required to answer questions that are challenging. You will travel for job reasons. Your efforts will ensure the clients are happy and the management will consider the contribution during the appraisal discussions. 

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

Maintain a balance between income and expenditure Today is good to buy electronic appliances you should avoid large investments in the stock market. Do not get into arguments related to property with siblings as this can lead to complications in the relationship today. You may have challenges in raising big funds to expand your business. Some professionals will not receive the expected appraisal.

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

No serious health issue will impact the routine life. However, some females may develop coughing, sneezing, and ear-related infections. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school. It is good to have control over the diet. Ensure you skip all food items that are rich in oil and grease and instead opt for more vegetables and fruits. 

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On