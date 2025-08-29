Leo Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Consider making smart investments

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle the pressure with a smile Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Go ahead with smart financial investments. You are also good in terms of mental & physical health. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

No major love-related issue will trouble you. You are good at the office. Look for better investment options while health is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

There will be moments in the love affair where you will put in efforts to stay happy. If you are keen to take the love affair to the next level, get the approval of your parents today, as the day is auspicious. Married females may also conceive today. Male natives need to stay out of extramarital affairs, as putting their marital life in danger is the last thing they want in life. Spend more time today with your lover to share your emotions and cement the bonding.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be cool even when having a tough time at the office. Some official engagements will keep you hooked at the workstation even after office hours. Keep egos out of the office and also stay friendly with co-workers. This will help you become successful in team tasks. IT, healthcare human resources, banking, media, and advertising professionals will have opportunities to prove their skills. The second part of the day is crucial for senior professionals as the clients may raise concerns related to the new ideas.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and previous investments will also bring good returns today. Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow, and handle your expenses as per the plan. You may buy electronic appliances or even buy a new property. Some females will pick the day to donate money to charity. Consider making smart investments, including in speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will arise. However, you will face issues related to the throat, and some females will have gynecological issues. You should also be careful to give up junk food and aerated drinks. Ensure you are thoroughly prepared when going to cold places. Pack your winter wear and keep yourself warm, as you could get infected by a virus. Some children will have minor bruises in the second part of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

