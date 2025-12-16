Leo Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: Love brings good fortune to singles

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, honesty is what defines you Spare time for love, and this will strengthen the bonding. Consider being diligent at work, and this will have good results. Handle your wealth smartly. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take steps to stay happy in the love affair. Look for better financial ideas to augment the wealth. Your professionalism will work at the office. Health is also good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will be caring in nature, and this will help you stay happy. You will meet someone special while traveling, attending an official event, or at a party today. You may express the feeling to get a positive response. It is good to consider the preferences of the lover while making crucial decisions today. Some female natives may not be happy about the interference of a third person in the relationship. Single natives will be fortunate to fall in love again.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Keep the communication straight and ensure you tackle mechanical or technical issues diligently. Those who are in the creative field, such as arts, painting, movie making, publishing, and graphic designing, would find new clients. You may also clear job interviews today. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, fashion accessories, electronics, computer accessories, automobiles, and construction materials will see good profits. Businessmen may develop minor issues with authorities that demand immediate settlement. Students may also be successful in getting admission to foreign universities.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of money. However, expenditure will also be high today. Cut down the shopping for luxury items and ensure you save for the rainy day. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. A sibling will provide financial assistance. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family. Some businessmen will clear all pending dues.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good today. However, some children will miss the class due to viral fever or digestive issues. You may also have pain in the ear. Those who have high blood pressure or cardiac issues must also be careful in the second half of the day. Sleep-related issues may impact seniors, and body aches will be another concern. Those who have surgery scheduled can also go ahead with the plan.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)