Leo Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025:

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love swimming against the tides Today is auspicious as lovers will feel many positive things. Settle the tremors at the workplace today and ensure you also handle finance issues carefully. Leo Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)

Be cool in the love affair and keep the partner in a good mood. Minor professional issues may be there which you will need to settle. Both wealth and health will have issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see new heights today and you need to remember that there is no space for arguments and ego clashes in the love life today. There can be hurdles in the form of opposition from relatives and it is vital you settle this with a mature attitude. Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you as there can be official engagements. Office romance is not a good idea for married Leos today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on productivity as this can be a challenge today. Some females can expect a hike in salary or promotion while male natives will see new job opportunities abroad. You should not compromise on quality of work or ethics even if you have a tough time at the workplace those who handle machines must be careful as some technical snags may also impact the work today. Students appearing for examinations must work hard to crack them.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues are common today. The income from previous investments may not be as expected and this may cause disappointment. You may also be a part of monetary issues with friends or relatives. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts. Some females will be keen to buy jewelry as an investment. You may also succeed in buying new property today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up and females will have skin allergies. There can also be complications associated with the chest, lungs, or liver. Leos with asthma must be careful while venturing outside. Those who are on vacation need to be careful while taking part in adventurous sports. Some seniors will have pain at joints but that won’t be serious.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

