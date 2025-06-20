Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025:

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 20, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love swimming against the tides

Today is auspicious as lovers will feel many positive things. Settle the tremors at the workplace today and ensure you also handle finance issues carefully.

Leo Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)
Leo Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)

 

Be cool in the love affair and keep the partner in a good mood. Minor professional issues may be there which you will need to settle. Both wealth and health will have issues.

 

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Your relationship will see new heights today and you need to remember that there is no space for arguments and ego clashes in the love life today. There can be hurdles in the form of opposition from relatives and it is vital you settle this with a mature attitude. Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you as there can be official engagements. Office romance is not a good idea for married Leos today.

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Focus on productivity as this can be a challenge today. Some females can expect a hike in salary or promotion while male natives will see new job opportunities abroad. You should not compromise on quality of work or ethics even if you have a tough time at the workplace those who handle machines must be careful as some technical snags may also impact the work today. Students appearing for examinations must work hard to crack them.

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

Financial issues are common today. The income from previous investments may not be as expected and this may cause disappointment. You may also be a part of monetary issues with friends or relatives. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts. Some females will be keen to buy jewelry as an investment. You may also succeed in buying new property today. 

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

Minor health issues may come up and females will have skin allergies. There can also be complications associated with the chest, lungs, or liver. Leos with asthma must be careful while venturing outside. Those who are on vacation need to be careful while taking part in adventurous sports. Some seniors will have pain at joints but that won’t be serious. 

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025:
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On