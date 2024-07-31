 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024 predicts expansion plans | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024 predicts expansion plans

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 31, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for July 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Confirm the love affair is in good spirits today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your commitment will work out

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024. Resolve the relationship issues to keep the lover in good spirits.
Confirm the love affair is in good spirits today. Pay attention to the official targets and make smart monetary decisions on investments. Health is also good.

Resolve the relationship issues to keep the lover in good spirits. Give the best result at work. Financially you are good at making strong decisions. No major health issue will also trouble the routine life.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be joyous today and you both will share happy moments. Do not hesitate to express your feelings. Some love affairs will need more communication and this is more valid long-distance love affairs. Those who are traveling should connect over the call to convey their emotions. Some females will also be pregnant and unmarried Leo females need to be careful while spending time with their lover. Married females will have minor issues with the relatives of the spouse today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there today but you will handle them efficiently. Resolve the problems with the immediate superiors at the workplace and also ensure you are productive. Do not let the management look down upon you and always prove loyal to the job. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for the job will see new opportunities. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option. Entrepreneurs can confidently make expansion plans.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major trouble will be there and this ensures you are good to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Some Leos will find options to buy a new property or a vehicle. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity or even to financially help a sibling. Businessmen will receive monetary help from their spouses. You may also clear all pending dues.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will bother you. However, those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions while traveling. Keep a distance from people with a negative attitude and spend more time with the family. You should also start the day with exercise and pay attention to the diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On