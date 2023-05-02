Leo Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a stress-free day

Be bold, sincere, and reliable as always

Despite the challenges in love life and workplace, your wealth and health will good for the day. Here is accurate daily horoscope prediction for 2 May 2023.

Problems may erupt in the love life and this may reflect in the professional life as well. But a few professions assure relaxed work atmosphere today. Health should also be a priority today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Some problems may erupt in your relationship and your priority needs to be to resolve them. Do not let things go out of hand. There can be a third person in your relationship and this can be a major reason for the rift. Try to discuss every issue today with your partner and settle things forever. Your partner may behave toxically at times this is a serious issue. In case you feel the relationship is going nowhere, you may even consider coming out of it today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Lawyers, academicians, judges, police officers, government officers, pilots, air hostesses, and copywriters may have a day free from stress. However, doctors, nurses, paramedics, engineers, architects, graphic designers, and chefs will be too busy today. You need to ensure that all assigned tasks are complete as some of your co-workers may be looking for an opportunity to trap you. Ensure you are in the good book of your managers or seniors for a safe professional life. You may attend interviews today the chances of getting hired are higher.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Today, you will receive a good fortune. Money will be in your coffers from different sources. You may win a legal suit over a property or gold. This can cause a rift with siblings but your wealth will grow. Invest in a safe option for a better tomorrow. This is a good time for investment and you can seriously consider stock and share trading as well as speculative business. Buying a property is also a wise decision as it will help in the long run. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about your health today. Some illnesses including viral fever, throat infection, or digestion issues may impact daily life. Oral health is a major concern for some natives. You need to ensure that all traffic rules are followed while riding a bike. Avoid adventure sports today and also make sure you have a healthy diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Leo, Aquarius Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

