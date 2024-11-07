Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 07, 2024 predicts good returns in business

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, deliver the goals with confidence Have a warm love life today. Many professional opportunities will come up to display the talent. Financially you are good and health is also positive today. Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Overcome the troubles in the love affair through unhindered affection.

Overcome the troubles in the love affair through unhindered affection. Spend more time at the office as some crucial tasks will knock on your door. Your financial status is good today and no major health issue will trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Consider sharing emotions in the relationship unhindered. Shower love and support each other in personal and professional endeavors. There is no scope for egos or arguments today and only romance exists You need to be careful about a third person dictating things in the relationship and this may also invite trouble. Married females may conceive today while single females can expect a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time in the classroom or office.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life can see ups and downs today. The first half of the day may not be productive but you will cover it up in the second part of the day. Keep the management happy and always show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Some official assignments may seem challenging but you will handle them diligently. Take the team along and always be cordial with coworkers. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, automobiles, electronics, and fashion accessories will see good returns.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but the priority should be to save for the rainy day. Your plan to buy a home may not work out today. However, you will be good to settle all pending dues. Be specific about where you spend today. Also, stay away from the stock market and speculative business as the results may not be positive. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and will also take the trade to new territories.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be healthy through a proper diet plan. Avoid junk food today and consume more veggies and fruits. Ensure you avoid slippery areas today. Seniors using public transport must be careful while boarding a train or bus. Cut down on nicotine and those who want to quit smoking can think about it as the day is perfect for it. Some females will also develop skin allergies and oral health issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)