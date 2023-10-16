Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2023 advices to avoid office romance

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid gossip today

Fix love issues to stay happy in the relationship today. Show professionalism to achieve maximum outputs. Both wealth and health will be at your side today.

Handle the love issues by talking freely. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. Both wealth and health are good today and you may consider major financial decisions.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

A happy and strong romantic relationship is on your card. Today is good to settle old disputes in the relationship. Your lover will be supportive of your activities and expect you to be the same. Some Leos will plan to take the relationship to the next level and will introduce the partner to the family. Married Leos will have a happy marital life and stay away from office romance that may impact the family life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No professional hiccup will trouble you. However, eschew from office politics. A senior or a co-worker will try to influence your productivity but do not fall into the trap. Be available at team meetings with innovative concepts. Healthcare professionals as well as chefs will spend more hours at the workplace. Today is also good to join a new company. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Today, you will not face any financial challenges and this also ensures you a better income from the job as well as an additional investment. You may shop for jewelry as well as for fashion accessories. You may also be required to spend money on legal issues, especially for businessmen. Some Leos will need to provide financial help to a needy friend. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

The health will be in good condition. Some Leos will recover from illness and will also travel today. There can be minor pain in joints and seniors should not worry about it. Avoid cold items at night as your throat may get infected. Female Leos may also develop migraines or severe headaches in the second half of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

