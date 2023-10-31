Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 31, 2023 predicts better pay package

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay strong and composed

Expect a happy love life & professional success today. Though you may expect strong financial status, you are expected to spend more, affecting your wealth.

You’ll experience a fabulous love relationship today. Your professional potential will receive accolades from the management. Though you’re financially good today, avoid large expenses. Be careful about your health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You have a romantic attitude today and this will work out in the relationship. Be cool and casual while spending time with your partner. Those who are in a new relationship will need to spend more time together. Avoid arguments today that may impact the love life. Today is also good to plan a baby and married couples can consider this seriously. Some married Leos will face troubles at the house of their spouse and this need to be addressed immediately.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance at the workplace will help you stand out in the team. The management may appreciate your performance and this will motivate you to take up additional roles. Those who are into law, media, advertising, hospitality, finance, and teaching may switch jobs for a better package. Entrepreneurs shall expand their business on a low start but would flourish with the right choices and investments.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A celebration at home wants you to provide contribute generously. You will see a good inflow of income and you can comfortably meet expenses such as education for children and purchasing a property. Some Leos will find success in trading and speculative business. Female entrepreneurs will also expand the trade to new areas. Some students will need finance to meet the education expenses at a university abroad.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. Your ailments will be down when you keep control over mental agonies. Those who have respiratory issues will need special medical attention. Throat infection, migraine, and minor pain in joints will be common among Leos today. Take care while driving, especially at night. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports and should be careful about their diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

