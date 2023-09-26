Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2023 predicts good wealth and health

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be optimistic today

A happy love life & productive office life are the highlights of the day. The daily horoscope also predicts good wealth and health. Read detailed predictions.

Today, you may patch up with an ex-lover to restart an old relationship. Be smart at the office and you’ll see the results. Financially you’ll have a mixed bag and your life will also be free from health issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may enjoy romantic pleasure. Provide proper space to the partner and do not impose your opinion and this will help to strengthen the relationship. Stay away from arguments on frivolous topics which may lead to unhealthy situations. Every night before you sleep, pray for more strength to love them more. Single natives may find a new love and you should not delay proposing. Some Leos will also discuss the love with parents to get support.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Those who are working in the marketing field should strive hard to deal with clients. If you are in a job related to arts or creative business, good opportunities will knock on the door today. This is also a good time to switch jobs or launch a new business. Be creative and channel your creativity as this will help you grow in your professional life. Students will succeed in cracking examinations and job seekers may find a good job before the month ends.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financially, your day is a mixed bag. While the day starts with major hurdles, things will be resolved as it progresses. Some Leos will face the ire of friends for delay in the repayment but a few Leos will also receive financial help from friends. Those who are into business will see partners raising funds in the second half of the month. Some old dues will be repaid while a few foreign clients will pay you for the services which will resolve the financial crisis.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will disturb your day. Avoid adventure sports today. It is good to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Some seniors will complain about breathing issues in the morning and may also suffer pain in joints today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON