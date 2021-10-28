Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Horoscope for October 28: Ignore the negative traits!
Dear Leo, control your anger and stay away from the negative traits. Sort out the conflict and avoid legal tangles. Your hard work will show results.
You will enjoy a short and frequent tour.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are the lion of the zodiac. Known for your pride and ambitious self, you do not get these qualities in your way when it comes to sacrificing for your loved ones. Your friends trust you and depend on your survival instinct to come out of a situation. Though you seek attention from your partner, you stay hell loyal to them despite all the circumstances. Control your anger and stay away from the negative traits. Try to help the needy people, be it children or be it aged ones! By doing this you will walk on the right path no matter how much you are getting deviated from it. You will enjoy a short and frequent tour.

Leo Finance Today

Today indicates the possibility of spending money on religious and charitable activity. Some days you may find fiction related to finance and money. Sorting out of conflict and avoiding legal tangles may benefit you at this time.

Leo Family Today

You will have to keep your temper from flaring up or else you will end up disturbing the peaceful family atmosphere. Avoid getting into arguments with elders. Take it upon yourself to keep domestic happiness from getting ruined.

Leo Career Today

Quality of your work will speak for you rather than the quantity of your work. Integrity is welcomed in any situation and will take you out cleanly from a difficult situation. Your hard work will show results.

Leo Health Today

The end of the day may be a bit challenging for you! But with spiritual exercises like yoga, meditation, tai chi you can overcome every obstacle which averts you from attaining a good health!

Leo Love Life Today

You will find opportunities for dating and relationship opening up even in unlikely places. This is the right time to explore a new relationship about which you may have had doubts in the past.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

