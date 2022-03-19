Leo Horoscope predictions for March 19: Don't get overdressed

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Over the coming four weeks, you could become aware of those areas that need the most change. This is one of the prime times to work on removing obstacles to a more fulfilling way of being. Keep your ego and arrogance aside and make some serious efforts for course correction. The day may also be an opportune time to let go of something that needs to be released. You will realize the futility of hanging on to things that are trivial and don’t matter in the bigger scheme of things. It should be a call to consider your work/life balance and how you might improve it, especially if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed. Try to make time to rest and recharge on this day. It may give a new perspective and even a boost of energy for your tasks and duties.

Leo Finance Today

You’ll be at your most resourceful as you make the best of current circumstances with a desire to get a good return or profit. All types of property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed.

Leo Family Today

Your family life will remain blissful and a short getaway or picnic is likely to lift everyone’s mood and improve your relationship. Also, an eligible family member may get a suitable matrimonial match today.

Leo Career Today

You may face some problems with seniors in the workplace. Avoid getting into any confrontation or argument as it may take the situation out of hand. Carelessness on your part on the professional front is likely to impact your career negatively.

Leo Health Today

The day could see you splurging to feel better about things. Some self-care or pampering might be better for you than shopping. . Engaging in fun and constructive activities may also help you to relax. Avoid stress and do not neglect exercise and a good food regime.

Leo Love Life Today

It promises to be an exciting day for love birds, and today may help you enhance your relationships. You might be inspired to take a key relationship further by doing more exciting things together. Your spouse can witness a job change in their life which may improve your mutual relations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

