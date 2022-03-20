Leo Horoscope predictions for March 20: Wait for some monetary gains

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

You are one gracious soul, Dear Leo personality! You have this magnetizing aura and persona that attracts anyone around you to be in your connection and social list. When it comes to the welfare and right of others, you take a solid stand for them and this is how you can be typically described. At times when your dominating trait takes a lead, you get misinterpreted and misjudged by even your closest and loved ones. But at the end of the day with your charismatic charm, you convince them for thinking wrong about you. Today, you might have to deal with things and people around you tactfully. Don’t fall in to any lucrative and exciting offers coming your way, they may entice you at first but will not be beneficial to you in the long run.

Leo Finance Today

Monetary gains are most likely to be inflicted by the end of the day. You are making slow but good progress and you shall keep going on this right track. Booking an international trip may run in your mind and that may incur an expense in your pocket.

Leo Family Today

When it comes to the safety and protection of your family, no one does it better than you. Today you are at your best with your family members and they may acknowledge the fact that you have given them a good and stable life.

Leo Career Today

Career wise, it can go a little disappointing for you today. You may have to manage so much and so many things all at once and that might keep you running here and there in your office all day long.

Leo Health Today

Your health shall remain in good spirits and you may notice a good positive development in your mental health. Your anger management is also in right control and you may handle all things efficiently.

Leo Love Life Today

Love shall be given some importance today. You must know that it is imperative to give the right love, respect and care that a relationship needs to survive in a long run. And plan your relationship for a better future with your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026