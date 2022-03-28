Leo Horoscope predictions for March 28: Are you expecting a good deal

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo born personality, if something comes as a danger to your family or loved ones, you go to extreme levels to protect them and safeguard them at any cost. You make a good leader and people feel sheltered in your protection and warmth. Just like a true lion you cannot compromise on your dignity and take everything to extreme if questioned in this domain. Today, you will feel like you are being protected and given the love and affection that you have been giving to the outside world. Your family is all supportive today and wants to show you their love and concern. You may meet with an old friend and this will take you back to your school and college days.

Leo Finance Today

It is time to enjoy a good and stable financial condition today. You are reaping good rewards for the hard work and efforts done in the past relating to building new assets and right investments. A new business deal is also predicted.

Leo Family Today

You family life is going to be the limelight of the day and you are going to feel loved, pampered and cared for. Everybody at home will be in a relaxed mood and things will get better and smooth in your family relations.

Leo Career Today

Your career is predicted just as fine for the day. You will witness a normal office routine in the office. Students can shift their career subject to a new one. New prospects can come for job seekers.

Leo Health Today

You are concerned for everyone except for you your own health and fitness. You have been taking your health for granted and this shall be stopped today by making an achievable fitness plan and working towards it.

Leo Love Life Today

You don’t hesitate to show your romance and love feelings to your partner or spouse. But today you might feel the restriction because of the non-availability of your partner who may remain involved in their work today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

