Leo Horoscope predictions for March 31: Let your day be vibrant and joyous

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are somebody who gets happy with small things around you. Life can be fun once you decide to not take things too seriously. Overthinking and sulking over a past failure won't change your future course of life. Be happy and let your day be vibrant and joyous. Leo is a strong sign and most often you are a source of inspiration for others who are in misery. People might underestimate you but you must know your worth. Your grit and dedication are likely to win battles for you. Plan an adventure trip with your travel buddies to get rid of all the worries. A well-planned trip can bring your group much closer as you will spend a great time together. Seeking suggestions from your elders before buying a property abroad is always advisable. Things are likely to be favourable if you follow the rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

If you have invested in gold today the returns are likely to astonish you. Your bank balance is likely to be a major cause of happiness today. Your existing investment plans will be profitable, and you are advised to continue your plans

Leo Family Today

The day is likely to be fun as you are going to take your parents out for a lunch. Things can be chaotic but at the time if you make the efforts to smoothen the bond, success will be yours. Your parents can be fun, and you may learn this important lesson today.

Leo Career Today

Continue the good work you are doing, and you are likely to be rewarded very soon. Your ongoing project is likely to be highly appreciated by your seniors. Juniors may also be very impressed by your devotion to the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Eating a balanced diet is highly recommended. You must prefer home-cooked food over several junk options available today. Staying positive and happy is likely to make your day pleasant. Those with breathing problems are likely to experience immense relief.

Leo Love Life Today

Love is in the air so don’t hesitate to make that first move and express your feelings. The planetary positions are all in your favor so you can disclose your love and expect a positive response from your beloved today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}