Leo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to have a great day as far as your health is concerned. Good financial decisions may fetch you accolades in your professional life. Love is in the air and you can expect a great romantic day ahead. You are advised to spread happiness in the family as things might be a bit difficult on the family front. You have always been a brave soul. Your strong sign, represented by the bold lion, truly defines you. Dear Leo personality, you are blessed with the qualities of being brave, fearless, and fierce. Don’t let others’ opinions put you down. Just believe in yourself and continue to live your life to the fullest. To enjoy your life amid all the hustle and bustle you should plan a long vacation with your family. Going to the hill station can give you the much-need break. The time is good for finalising property deals with friends. You are advised to keep money matters clear while dealing with friends.

Leo Finance Today

All this while, you have been taking all your decisions very well when it comes to monetary matters. Your decisions will most likely prove beneficial today. You will realise the importance of saving and planning. Monetary matters are expected to be in your favour.

Leo Family Today

You are advised to be more careful while interacting with your siblings today. Avoid getting into unnecessary confrontations. You can just lay down and relive all your old memories with your family. Stay calm even if you feel like speaking up your mind.

Leo Career Today

You must not forget that if you decide to achieve something, then there is nothing in the world that can stop you from achieving your goals. You have always worked hard to achieve your goal. Today, you are likely to get all the deserved appreciation.

Leo Health Today

Start your day with some mild exercise and fresh breakfast. This will help you in witnessing positive energy all around you. Your unmatched positive energy will be a source of inspiration for others. You must avoid skipping your dinner or any meal for that matter.

Leo Love Life Today

Enjoy the day with your partner or spouse. Don’t be shy and express your feelings. You have always postponed things when it comes to matters like expressing your love. You are somebody who values relationships more than anything else in the world.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

