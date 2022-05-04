Leo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo native, you are most likely to bring in your creativity in order to get your home getting a renovation or makeover. However, you can also feel excessively tired and exhausted by the end of the day by having worked so hard. Don’t make big plans; rather stick to the ones already in process. Over thinking might make you lose your mind for a moment and hence you shall not take any stress & tension about the future. Students are advised to stay focused and study with a clearer and better vision. Avoid staying in a world of your dreams and fantasy. Face the reality with a big heart. Rest all is working good as per the Leo horoscope for the day.

Leo Finance Today

You are staying overly inspirational for your financial goals and fortunately your ambitions are working in favor of your plans and goals. Investment in the banking sector and property dealings shall both stay profitable.

Leo Family Today

Bring out the best in your children and young members of the family by helping them to finish up a creative school project. Assist your spouse in the household work and they might feel less burdened.

Leo Career Today

Your seniors in the work place can give you some motivational speech which might make you feel inspired to take up a new task at work. For students, teachers can play the same role.

Leo Health Today

Your health may get a little troublesome today and you might experience some pain in the eyes or nose area. Take proper rest and don’t sit in front of screens for long hours.

Leo Love Life Today

You shall keep your possessive and over protective nature hidden inside you in order to avoid big problems in your relationship. Your partner or spouse might need some space and freedom and you shall give it to them.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026