Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23, ‘22 states, don’t travel

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) Leo natives are likely to enjoy good health. The positive effects of good food and physical activity are likely to reflect on your wellbeing. Professionally, you may make career advancement. Your dedication and sincerity may earn you praises from all quarters. On the romantic front, you and partner may enjoy private time together, which may help on strengthening your bond. Some of you may even make your relationship public. However, your family members may not be very happy with your decision. This may give rise to clashes on the domestic front. Your finances may also need careful spending. Over expenditure may put you in a crisis-like situation. Those looking to travel may have to postpone their plans due to unforeseen circumstances. Property matters are likely to get entangled in legal proceedings. Students are likely to crack tough exams with ease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today On the financial front, Leos may benefit from past investments in land. You are likely to receive cash from unexpected sources. However, a huge sum loaned to someone may not be returned in your time of monetary need.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front, Leo natives need to handle relationships with care. There are likely to be arguments between you and loved ones, which may disrupt homely happiness. However, children are likely to cheer you up.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, your career graph is likely to climb. Your bosses may be impressed with your hard work. Some of you may be involved in completing extra work load, which is likely to bring monetary gains soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today For Leos, eating healthy foods on a regular basis may continue to show its positive effect on health. You are likely to experience improvement in your concentration power and a sense of overall wellbeing may prevail.

Leo Love Life Today On the romantic front, a new and exciting romantic relationship is on the cards for single Leo individuals. You are likely to enjoy it. Those already in a long-term relationship may cement their bond with a life-long commitment.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON