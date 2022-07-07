Leo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 6, '22 states, be more expressive

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos are likely to have the support of luck in money matters. Things will run smoothly, and you are likely to succeed in finding the right kind of deals. Profits for Leo businessmen are likely to remain on the high side. However, some of you may be gripped by uncertainty today due to which your decision-making ability may be affected. Some colleagues may remain aloof and not offer any assistance today. Do not worry, as this phase will not last long and you will come back hard and strong. Keep a check on your words and think twice before speaking to avoid unnecessary issues. It is advisable to be more expressive with your feelings and avoid ego and domination in a romantic relationship. Students appearing for competitive examinations will achieve favorable results. Some may even score above the cut-off grade. Some old family property disputes may give a positive outcome. Playing safe is advised.

Leo Finance Today Leo businessmen will attain favourable results after persistent hard work. There could be multiple sources to accumulate money, and utilizing these will help you strengthen your financial position.

Leo Family Today The advice and experience of your elders will prove to help improve your financial condition for the future. Some distant relatives may call on you today unexpectedly. Leos may enjoy a nostalgic time in their company.

Leo Career Today You will work as a perfectionist during this time and may get irked by people who take shortcuts. You will have to plan and strategise your tasks very well as you do not get the requisite support of colleagues.

Leo Health Today A new exercise routine under expert guidance may take Leos closer to their dream physique. Make sure you eat your meals on time and consume fresh fruits and a handful of nuts during the day for added benefit.

Leo Love Life Today You are likely to tie the knot with your beloved shortly. In a relationship, you will be truly committed and loyal to your partner and expect the same from them. This may make the bond satisfying and strong!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

