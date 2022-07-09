Leo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 9, '22 states, risk at love

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) For Leos, professional front appears to blossom. Promising opportunities for success may knock on your door. Those working for the government are likely to prosper. Your domestic front is vibrant. Your home is likely to be a hub of activity as children prepare a surprise for you. You must, however, keep an eye on your health. Aches and joint pains can become a cause of concern. Overspending on financial front may burn a hole in your pocket. To save for emergencies, you need to spend sensibly. Your romantic life is at risk. Allowing outside meddling in personal affairs may put your relationship under strain. Bad weather may cause your travel plans to be cancelled. Before you go, make appropriate arrangements. Property transactions can be profitable. Students appearing for entrance tests have a good chance of passing.

Leo Finance Today Leos your financial situation appears grim. You may find it difficult to strike a balance between rising expenses and stagnant income. An additional earning source is likely to result in profits that can be put to good use in an emergency.

Leo Family Today For Leo natives, the domestic front seems quite active. You may spend time pursuing hobbies that you enjoy. An outing with friends and family might not only make you feel better, but it can also refresh and revitalize your senses.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, the day may be fruitful for Leos. The stars may be in your favour, and you are likely to receive a well-deserved promotion. You are likely to carry out additional obligations to the best of your abilities.

Leo Health Today Work pressures may wear out Leo natives. Neglecting your physical as well as mental wellbeing may have not so good consequences on your body. You need to relax and unwind to enjoy the benefits of a healthy body and sound mind.

Leo Love Life Today Leos, your busy job schedule is likely to take precedence over your love life, which may not sit well with your partner. They may be irritable, which is likely to wreak your harmonious romantic relationship. You got to do something about it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

