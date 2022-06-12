Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 12,‘22 states, remain confident

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)You will receive sudden opportunities and see positive changes in people around you. You may try and do something different during the day which will set you apart from the rest of the crowd. Your financial inflow will increase substantially today filling you with zest and enthusiasm. You will be full of positivity towards your future financial prospects which appear to be bright. Professional life could throw up a few unpleasant surprises. Obstacles may crop up as well. Remain confident and dedicated to finding a breakthrough. Nonetheless, your family life may bring you joy. Some of you may step up your fitness efforts. This is a favourable time for students working on research projects. Those looking to move abroad will find the going smooth. You will be able to buy a new house due to improved financial conditions. A short road trip may materialize for some.

Leo Finance Today There may be a sudden opportunity coming your way and you could find new ways of making money. There is a possibility of getting a loan to expand your work which will lead to positive results in future. You may also receive financial support from your father.

Leo Family Today Your relationship with your mother may get better and her health will improve. Your siblings will now be able to move in the right direction and efforts made by them will lead to progress in their careers.

Leo Career Today Professionals are advised not to indulge in petty politics at the workplace, or else their image may get tarnished. Your workload and stress are likely to shoot up this week. However, with your hard work and determination, you will be able to cope with any adverse situations.

Leo Health Today You are likely to develop an interest in pursuing physical fitness activities. You are advised to be cautious while undertaking an extreme fitness routine. Do so only under proper guidance. Pay attention to hydration.

Leo Love Life Today Unmarried people need to be patient in finding a spouse. Ongoing marriage plans may get delayed. However, if you are already married then you can expect some comforting time with your spouse and you could go on a short vacation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

