Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 14,'22 states,overcome obstacles

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today you will be able to impress one and all with your positive behaviour and attitude. Push your limits further if you wish to achieve your goals. Switching your job or making a major change related to your profession seems to be on the cards. A well-thought-out move is likely to give a boost to your career. Those in business are likely to make profits and may consider expansion opportunities. If in doubt, seek out family members for counsel and you will receive strong support from your family. However, you might face some ups and downs in your love relationships. Some could also face some unpleasant moments in their married life. Students will be able to overcome obstacles through wisdom and intellect. An improvement in the grades is also possible. A short trip to the countryside or forest area appears to be on the cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today This is a favorable time for business people as they will be able to expand their business. Funds from an additional income source will take care of your monthly expenses. The loan repayment will pose no problem for some.

Leo Family Today On the family front, you will be the center of attention. Family members may give you unsolicited advice which can be beneficial for you. Listen to it without reacting. Your father is likely to make an important decision and there is an indication that he may plan to retire.

Leo Career Today Those in the field of media are likely to climb up the professional ladder. Towards the end of the day, you are likely to be rewarded for your hard work and receive recognition from your superiors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today You are advised to undertake physical exercises to stay physically and mentally healthy. Include yoga in your routine to build your stamina and boost your immunity. This will also strengthen your core and also create a sense of discipline.

Leo Love Life Today Those in a long-distance relationship may find the going tough. They are advised to avoid hasty decisions at this time. Take a break and give some time for your love life to breathe before you think of reconciling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON