Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 18, '22 states, spirituality

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Professionally, Leos may have a reason to smile. You may be charged up to complete your work obligations. Your financial situation may let you to establish a new profitable business that also allows you to spend freely. Your health, on the other hand, may require attention. Although you may be physically fit, you are likely to require some optimism in life. For mental calm, you may turn to spirituality. Your domestic situation may be unpredictable. Stay away from anything that disrupts the harmony of your home. Your love life could be troubling. Your partner may wish to break up because of a past blunder. If you want to stay together, make a firm decision. Fun times are on the way, as plans to visit an exotic location with friends may materialize. Property issues may need to be carefully considered. Students are likely to be accepted in a foreign university for further education.

Venus transit effects on Leo The transit of Venus may bring you luck on the romantic front. You can bank on your charm to bring success in matters of the heart. You may be inclined to remain social and are likely to meet some old friends in this phase. A balanced diet, proper exercise, and regular check-ups would be your mantra to remain healthy. Creatively inclined natives may get a chance to showcase their skills during the transit period. Your career is also likely to progress positively during this time.

Leo Finance Today The day promises to be prosperous for Leo natives. You are likely to receive money that had been blocked for long. You could make profits by investing in a movable asset. Some of you are likely to buy a house or a car of your dreams.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front, you may in for a mixed bag of emotions. Some of you may have disagreements with your parents over little issues. However, by the end of the day, things are likely to calm down and homely peace may reign.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, outstanding performance of Leos may impress superiors. This may increase your chances of advancement. Some of you will be recognized for your efforts. Monetary gain in the form of a bonus is likely.

Leo Health Today Neglecting your health problems may exacerbate them later. Seek medical help immediately. A change in lifestyle and eating habits may have a good impact on your physical wellbeing. Reiki and yoga may help you relax.

Leo Love Life Today On the love front, Leo natives may have some squabbles with their partner. There could be disagreements, which may cause rifts in the relationship. You may need to rekindle your romance with patience and understanding.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Pink

