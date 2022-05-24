Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, 2022 states, to maintain diet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)Your life is likely to see some positive changes today. Your thirst for knowledge will help you to make new associations today on the professional front. Some of you are likely to receive offers for a new job. You may have to bear a financial burden today. So, you may have to make the right strategy for stabilizing your financial situation. Some people close to you can cause disturbance in your personal life. Avoid disclosing your romantic affair to casual acquaintances. Those of you willing to go abroad to study will need to make more efforts today. You will need to watch your diet and stay away from junk food. Maintain a balanced diet and do regular workouts. Students will have a lot of free time which can be utilised to enhance their knowledge. You may succeed in resolving the dispute over an old property with your near and dear ones.

Leo Finance Today Your accumulated wealth may work for you as your expenditure can exceed your income at this time. You may have to spend money in different areas in your life, due to which you may feel the lack of money. Try to control useless expenses.

Leo Family Today You may find your family by your side during testing time. Thank them for their time, love, and concern for you in return, and never take them for granted. A family youngster's achievement may come in for all-around praise. This may improve your social standing.

Leo Career Today Preparing yourself well for the interview may have a beneficial outcome. Hardworking and dedicated professionals are likely to get due appreciation from higher authorities. They may feel happy with their future growth prospects.

Leo Health Today If you are partying or celebrating, avoid indulging in excesses. Have a light diet else you may be at risk of suffering from stomach-related issues. Your day could be over-exhausting. Try to meditate or practise breathing exercises to reduce your stress level. Regulate your sleep pattern.

Leo Love Life Today Interference of a third person could lead to some issues with the spouse which can cause anxiety. Try not to prolong any argument. Also, talking about romantic affairs to casual friends may bring you dispute. Be discreet.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

