Leo Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: Stars plans a new projects

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you as a fire sign which can be counted in your circle to help you see the positive side of any situation and feel fired up and ready to take on the world. You are full of life, command the spotlight in a way that's sure to entertain, engage, and inspire others, independent-minded, and absolutely fun to be around. You are one of the zodiac's champions of positive self- and body image. You are the lovely employer with a large heart who realises that the secret to productivity is a healthy work-life balance. You are the friend that will pursue a simple dream you've had since junior high school with tenacity and then really make it come true.

Leo Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financially you are going to be in a better place today and the old issues are going to get resolved. Go ahead for any new plans as regards your finance from today and invest in a good plan.

Leo Family Today

The relations with the family are going to be in an average mode today so be careful and cautious in the use of words. Avoid any sort of indifferences and be at ease with petty issues ongoing at home.

Leo Career Today

The day is absolutely fit for taking charge of any new projects or roles in the organization. It is a great day for making any kind of career moves in life. So just plan and move ahead and make the best use of the available opportunities.

Leo Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your health is going to go well today and the day is not fit to make any major moves regarding your health. Keep things in order and do not go for any major changes. Stay hydrated and follow your regular checks in health.

Leo Love Life Today

It is not going to be your day today, so do not take any chances. Just be submissive and quiet and let your spouse too be as he or she likes to be. This is a day to keep cool and go for some quiet walks with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON