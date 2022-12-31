Leo Horoscope Today, December 31, 2022: Average financial situation

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, realizing you have the stamina to handle job stress, you exhale with relief. You are resourceful, Leo. Therefore, avoid letting anything overwhelm you with tension. You might find that relaxing hobbies like yoga, meditation, or listening to calming music might help you unwind after a long day. It is highly recommended that you approach every activity with the same fervour and excitement since you are courageous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Leo, your financial situation is average. Avoid gamble with your money, else you may lose. Discounts or investments that are marketed as risk-free are advised not to be taken. However, take your time assessing these offers before moving further.

Leo Family Today

Your relationships with family and friends are content. Keep this going by being sincere with them. Take advantage of the joyous environment today to strengthen and improve your relationships.

Leo Career Today

You experience things that come as a complete surprise. Enjoy! Leo, today is your day. Have faith in your ability. By working hard and utilising your time correctly, you will succeed in every situation. Also, today is a day when you can receive a surprise from your boss in terms of public appreciation or some bonus. Don’t be surprised as your hard work, dedication, and sincerity are now paying-off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Having short breaks between tasks could lighten your daily workload. You don't have to force yourself to work out or subject your body to extreme stress. Never discard whatever you've gathered; instead, put it to good use and make a calm space for yourself. Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to stay high on energy.

Leo Love Life Today

You are a true support to your partner. This quality of yours will let you experience more love, affection, and care that will come to you from your partner. Also, it’s expected that you can go on a dinner date. So, be ready with all the excitement.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON