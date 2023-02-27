Leo Horoscope Today, February 27, 2023: Expect promotion at work

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos may have a productive workday today. Taking on additional duties may result in a promotion. The news may overjoy some members of your family. This will help maintain a positive mood at home. Your busy schedule may have a negative impact on your romantic life. You and your significant other might not have enough time to spend together, which could lead to tension. Your health status may cause a little worry. It may be necessary for those experiencing joint pain to see a doctor. Your financial plan may probably be disrupted. There may be times when you need a safety net in terms of money. Some of you may plan a trip to a new attraction. Keep to the guidelines to avoid embarrassment. Real estate agents may earn lucrative commissions from property sales. College students may have a shot at acceptance to elite institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Business travel abroad may not be profitable for Leos. Home businesses take longer to grow. A sudden increase in your costs could significantly reduce your financial cushion. Big, risky projects can lose you money, so avoid them.

Leo Family Today

Your input on urgent domestic matters will be crucial at this time, Leo. If your relationship with your siblings improves, you may experience a surge of joy. There is hope for domestic tranquilly for estranged families.

Leo Career Today

Leos have the potential to perform at their highest levels at work. Their efforts may be rewarded with a raise and promotion at the appropriate time. Your upbeat demeanour could win over your superiors.

Leo Health Today

Leo natives may experience some mild fluctuations in their health. Medical attention may be necessary if you experience breathing or digestive issues. Yoga is a surefire way to help you keep a sunny disposition no matter what life throws at you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Love Life Today

When it comes to love, natives of the Leo sign can expect to face a number of challenges. Because of this, you might not be able to fully relax in your partner's company. Avoid ruining your relationship by neglecting your significant other in favour of work.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON