Leo Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Positive monetary returns!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will receive what you have always craved for dear Leos! Daily Astrological Prediction says, the support and understanding of your parents and family. There will be love and warmth in your household today. The stars have blessed you with positive financial returns. The investments done in real estate are likely to yield handsome returns. You can garner major profits from some exclusive online deals. Your work is going to stable. You may enjoy a friendly conversation with some of the industry’s leading experts. Your job might become a stable source of income for you. Healthwise, things are going to be steady. Your mind and body are in sync with each other. Your mind is actively engaged in creative pursuits and your body feels light as a feather. You may utilize this favorable disposition by going on a beautiful vacation because you deserve it. You can plan a holiday with your special one. Your love life needs some attention and spending some time with your loved one can really make you feel ecstatic.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial resources seem to have been managed well. You can think about relaxing a little bit as returns from investments are likely to keep you comfortable for some time. However, thinking about a plan B may be sensible.

Leo Family Today

The warmth and support of the family members may be received. Your home is likely to become a safe haven for you as you feel a sense of security there. Your parents extend a helping hand on wealth management.

Leo Career Today

You may get comfortable at work today as there seem to be no strict deadlines ahead. Those in business, can expect a moderate day with the usual hassles. There is nothing much to fret about at the professional front.

Leo Health Today

You can expect a moderate day health wise as your body recuperates itself from excesses. You can opt for light meals today if you want an active day ahead. Going for an evening walk can put your body in the right temperature.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life may be filled with little joyous moments today. Engaging in some bonding activities can really bring you both closer. You are likely to receive the attention and love of your spouse as they take out some time for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

