Leo Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Put in the extra hours

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos may remain in excellent health all day. You may have a natural inclination toward spirituality that can serve as a source of comfort and peace. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there's a good chance that this time may be perfect for you financially. You can still serve as the family's go-to person if you want to. When times are tough for them, those closest to you may seek comfort from you. However, your professional profile may continue to be subpar. You may need to put in some extra work to get your problem-solving skills noticed. They could also help you get out of sticky situations at the office. Leo natives' romantic life may flourish. It looks like you and your significant other may be getting married soon. It is not advisable to make travel arrangements at this time. Real estate transactions should yield positive results. Leo natives might find more social success if they cultivate a more sympathetic persona.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Horoscope Today

Leo Finance Today

As money comes in from a variety of sources, Leo natives have a good chance of making an investment in real estate. Your money would be well-served by speculative investments at the moment. A home-based business is expected to generate a profit for Leo natives.

Leo Family Today

With family and close friends, Leos might take extra special care. Your optimistic outlook could provide amusement for the whole family. Being around one's siblings can often bring about feelings of contentment. You might find peace and quiet at home.

Leo Career Today

With a steady stream of new projects coming in, it's likely that your workload may increase professionally. To avoid falling behind, you should probably keep up with the pace. Your chances of getting a raise or promotion could suffer as a result of this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Leo Health Today

When it comes to your health, you might be feeling particularly optimistic right now. If you're in good health, you can afford to spoil yourself. Both aerobic exercise and yoga have been shown to improve mental and emotional health.

Leo Love Life Today

You and your love interest are likely to share some deep feelings for one another, which could lead to deeper bonds. In addition, Leo natives who have recently tied the knot are likely to feel a strong sense of intimacy with their partner.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON