Leo Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: A calm & relaxing day at home

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, your monetary situation may be okay today. You may get involved in new projects but may hesitate to take any decision instantly. You may take time and analyze all details of the project. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your funds may allow you to enjoy the day comfortably. Your family may be in good health and spirit. They may plan to relax with you. There may be some unexpected guests who may bring complete excitement and fun. You may do remarkably good work in your professional space. You may complete all pending tasks within no time. You may be awarded a long-proposed bonus from your boss. You may plan a party to celebrate this occasion with your colleagues and friends.



Leo Finance Today

Leo, you may always feel fortunate in money transactions. Money inflow may be continuous and regular expenses may be met easily. You may have extra fund to invest in shares.

Leo Family Today

The day may be calm and happy on the domestic front. All past tensions may seem diminish. Your relationship with all members of the family may improve. You may begin to eat one meal together with family every day. This may bring a positive change in the environment.



Leo Career Today

You may put all your effort in the current assignment. It may be possible that you get a high-margin overseas project today. You may be glad to accept this opportunity. You may be offered a very good hike by your competitor.

Leo Health Today

Today, you may decide to become a lot more aware about your well-being. You may be full of positivity and may even plan to join a gymnasium. You may also start taking a conscious look of your calorie intake. It may be good if you do not go overboard and plan and execute everything in a step-wise manner.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo, today may be a day to enjoy with your beloved. You may plan an entire day with him/her. Your bond with your loved one may be too good. You may take an important future decision after a mutual consensus with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON