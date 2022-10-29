Leo Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: You will be feeling agile today!

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) The one element that will lead you to success if you are starting a business or planning a start-up is waiting for you. This could be a person, a company or a budding thought blooming in your mind. It is also imperative to keep in mind that the industry is filled with fraudulent cases. It is very common for people to take an easy road and then find themselves in a difficult situation. Don’t let that be you. Making a risky decision takes no time, but rectifying it takes the rest of one's life. The key to resolving the issue is understanding the situation, discussing among the members, and making the right decision. Single people, get ready to mingle. If you have an event to attend, you will find your potential match there. Have a conversation with your sibling today. There are things you need to know.

Leo Health Today

Your head wouldn’t hurt and your eyes wouldn’t burn. Your body is healing on its own. You will be feeling agile today!

Leo Finance Today

You have been investing in your new venture lately which has reduced your current monetary capabilities. That’s actually fine. In order to receive something, you need to learn to let it go.

Leo Career Today

You could finally see the picture on where to proceed. Your professional side is about to receive a silver lining. Hold onto it and your life will take a spin.

Leo Family Today

Many things have changed ever since you took a road for your journey. Make a call or meet one of your family members and keep yourself updated about the situations. They are your family and you need to know.

Leo Love Life Today

If you are single, you are soon about to get mingled. You might suddenly meet this person at a family event. He/she will qualify for the partner you wished for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

