Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day may bring new and deeper insight for some on issues that may be troubling you. It could coincide with the need of letting go of something that needs to be released. You may finally realize the futility of hanging on. Unburden yourself to feel better and positive about yourself. You could become more sensitive than usual and may be able to express your feelings to your near and dear ones with greater clarity. You are likely to have a changed outlook and may remain thoughtful about your surroundings. Students can witness some changes in their education and those of you desirous of taking admission in a foreign university can get lucky. Those who have been planning to invest in property should go ahead and do it now as this is the right time to purchase the property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Those in business may face a cash crunch, which can hamper ongoing projects. They may have to source money from the market to ensure continuity of business. You are advised to keep all your investments and plans low key else someone can take advantage.

Leo Family Today

A religious ceremony may be celebrated at home, which is likely to spread cheer and keep the homely atmosphere harmonious. A short trip with family members may help you regain some affection and trust back.

Leo Career Today

Keep yourself away from all kinds of negative thoughts to do better in your career. Approach any new venture with caution. Keep in mind that not all projects go exactly as planned; there are always new obstacles that you encounter along the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

This is a great day for you health-wise and you would have enough energy and vitality to get through a hectic schedule. Some of you may have to resort to yoga and meditation to calm your nerves.

Leo Love Life Today

Your communication with your partner is likely to get smoother which will help you achieve better understanding and harmony with each other. Those married will be able to spend quality time with their spouse or loved one which will strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026