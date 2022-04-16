Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 16
horoscope

Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 16

Read your free daily Leo horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 16, 2022
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

If you are a Leo born personality, being protective, dominating and all of it with a big and generous heart is what describes you the best. At the same time, you are fiercely powerful and courageous in all your life’ s endeavors and shying away from challenges is just not your forte. You make a proud and confident being and you self pride means a lot to you. If anything comes as a danger to you and your family, just like a lion, it is all not taken in a good spirit and you can get vengeful in such times. You are going to get surprised as someone else is going to take a big stand for you today and this may come as amazement to you. That person could be from your family, friends or even office. It is time to get rewarded for your own good deeds for others and society at large.

Leo Finance Today

Manage your monetary transactions and finances with some care today. Don’t fall for fake financial advertisements claiming to double your money. Use your head and take the right choices.

Leo Family Today

Your family life is going to stay as normal. You can the undue love and affection from the youngest members in the family and this may make you feel relaxed and calm all through the day.

Leo Career Today

You can expect a somewhat hectic day at office and you may not mind it much as you on purpose will prefer to stay occupied and busy with your work concerns for the day.

Leo Health Today

You may be bold and courageous but neglecting your health and its related concerns shall not be taken in any sense. Therefore, it is best if you make some fitness plans and stick true to it.

Leo Love Life Today

You can have a small issue spurring up in your love affair and that you should be dealt with some love and care. Don’t get angry or irritated unnecessary.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
