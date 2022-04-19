Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today you are likely to remain bold and courageous in your personal as well as professional life. Career transformation is a distinct possibility now if you are observant and open to new ideas. Check-in with a mentor or teacher who might need your assistance or offer some to you. You may also learn to balance all the aspects of your life perfectly. This may infuse a lot of positivity in all your undertakings. Today is a good day to travel. Take a journey to gain some insight into your own beliefs. Make time for self-care now some major changes lie ahead. Make wellness a priority. Facing recent disbelief and confusion with a clear head leaves you in a more settled frame of mind. However, be wary of the choice of property and related documents before moving forward. Students are likely to perform well in their studies and will move closer to their academic goals. You may have to undertake a long journey at the last minute. Check all travel arrangements before embarking to ensure a smooth trip.

Leo Finance Today

Some of you can find it difficult to pay back your loans or clear off your debt. So, be very sure of your requirement before applying for one. Those who are in business can face unproductive expenditure. Put on hold your expansion for some time.

Leo Family Today

On the family front, you have to take special care of your parents’ health. Any laxity on your part may complicate the problem. You may receive not receive the immediate support of your loved ones for your career choices. Explaining things in detail may help change their mind. Engage in honest discussions.

Leo Career Today

Those who are working on global projects or have clients are likely to have an extremely favorable phase. Sales and PR personnel may bag a lucrative deal and bring more clients into the company’s fold.

Leo Health Today

Consider scheduling an hour of meditation into your packed schedule. It may help in un-cluttering your mind. It may also give you the energy to carry on with all the tasks with vigor.

Leo Love Life Today

To strengthen your love relationship, you should plan for a vacation and spend some quality time with your partner. For those married, their partner can experience a positive phase in their career which may bring financial relief for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026