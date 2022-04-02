Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo born personality, you are great and bold in taking control and charge of a stressful and adverse situation in life. You can easily lead the pack and that is why you are born with leadership and managerial qualities. You also love getting famous and take a self pride in flaunting your prized possessions to others around you. Not only you make an intelligent being, you also are supportive at the same time. Today, your understanding and supporting trait shall be tested and you may pass out with flying colors. Your friend or an acquaintance can need your support and guidance on some serious issue in life. Work travel is also possible at the night time.

Leo Finance Today

It is going to be fantastic day for you to fulfill all your financial and budgetary goals today. Everything is going in your favor and you shall make some good returns and profits by the end of the day.

Leo Family Today

You are loved and cared by all your family members and therefore, today you might want to reciprocate their love and care. You may gift them something expensive or take them out for a good meal.

Leo Career Today

Your career priorities may get a little sidelined today. You may feel the need to change and reflect on your daily career routine to bring back the desired changes in your career path.

Leo Health Today

You are born with leadership qualities and you lead in taking care of your health and fitness as well. Today, you may notice that all your hard work is paying you off with good results.

Leo Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is in some great mood for making a good time together. For the same, you may get a surprise from them in the form of movie tickets or a planned romantic date.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026