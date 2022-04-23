Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, minor gains may pave way for bigger achievements. Your day is likely to start on a slow note but may pick up pace towards the second half. People may be attracted to you on the social front due to your outgoing nature and your friendliness. You may be filled with optimism and a positive attitude, which are likely to reflect in your daily undertakings. New relations that you forge today are likely to help you broaden your professional horizons later. Your generosity may go a long way in bringing you peace of mind. Obstacles on the road to achieving your goals may be disheartening, but you must keep moving ahead with confidence. Acquiring a property may now be an easy task for you. Students may succeed on their academic front. Travel plans with friends may finally see the light of day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, your day may be quite exciting. Steady profits may pave the way for more investments in lucrative schemes. The rise in expenses is likely to be balanced out by good gains from a new business.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may find yourself surrounded by loved ones, who are likely to revel in your success. An event is likely to be planned in your honour, which may add to the warmth and togetherness at home.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, the day may seem quite challenging. You may have to struggle hard to make your presence felt within the group. Doing something extraordinary at work is likely to enhance your chances of getting noticed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

On the health front, you may get to enjoy the perks of overall wellness. Sporting activities may keep you physically fit. Practising yoga or meditation regularly is likely to keep you away from mental tensions and worries.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, a short separation is foreseen for some. Although your passion may be at its peak, you may not get to enjoy the quality time you're your partner. Singles need to make the right decisions in their new relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}