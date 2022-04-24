Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Just as a lion, the Leo sign personalities are blessed with a big generous heart and that is full of creativity and passion at large. You are often times extremely humorous in your routine outlook in life and like to take life as it is. You believe in taking risks and bold actions wherever required in your life. But at times, your dominating nature can give you trouble as people around you feel suffocated and chained for this behavior. Today, your cheerful attitude may come in to play and you may stay in a mood to relax no matter how hard and difficult the situation may seem. Also, there is a chance that you may get some gifts from an elderly member in your family and this may melt your heart.

Leo Finance Today

It is a good time to invest some money in gold as you may make good profits in the future. If you have invested in fixed deposits, chances are that it may not grow as per your expectation. Plan your budget wisely.

Leo Family Today

If you belong to an aristocratic family, take care of your family’s reputation and pride today. You may have to deal with a few hiccups and therefore, use your mind and intention pretty well.

Leo Career Today

Your office duty may get increased for today as there can be an overload of work on you and your coworker. Manage your work pressure by staying calm and cool. Think of easy alternatives to get done with the work quickly.

Leo Health Today

If you have been suffering from any kind of illness in the recent times, you may get a good recovery started by today. Keep yourself active and walk little extra to burn more calories than required.

Leo Love Life Today

The liking for your partner or spouse may get increased today and you may feel a certain kind of new attraction towards your lover. It is all because of the planetary transitions happening in the Leo horoscope.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

