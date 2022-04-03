Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You should be proud of yourself for having a heart of gold because you love everybody equally. You are always committed and dedicated to serving the needy around you. Your honesty is a benchmark for everyone. Stay positive in life and avoid falling into the whims and fancies of life. You have always been following a practical and realistic approach and you will soon have all the happiness and luck. You must learn to forgive and forget to move ahead with peace. Your determination and courage will change your life. Plan a trip to your native town. To enjoy the trip, you must keep all your worries aside. Avoid investing in a new land deal. Just wait for the right offer. You are advised to use your intuition today to make better decisions in life.

Leo Finance Today

You are most likely to see fluctuations in your finances and bank balance. You must be ready for sudden highs and lows in your returns. You are advised to make a separate account for your daily expenses and don’t merge it with other accounts.

Leo Family Today

Get ready to hear some good news. The arrival of a new family member fills the atmosphere with joy and humour. Just be happy and enjoy the day don’t expect too much from anybody. Create your own happy space.

Leo Career Today

You are advised to be practical and don't be over-ambitious. You have been taking your dreams too seriously. You must adopt a more practical approach towards a thing at work and set more realistic and achievable aims for the day.

Leo Health Today

Enjoy your day at the gym. Make your workout more fun and will realise that you have become a complete fitness and health freak today. Avoid going on a strict diet to achieve your major body goals. Stay realistic and concentrate on being healthy.

Leo Life Today

You might experience that some spice is added to your romantic life. Your spouse or partner is in a great mood to surprise you. You must also show enthusiasm about taking the relationship to the next phase. Those who are singles may get a chance to mingle happily.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

