Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 8

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

If you are a true and typical Leo sign, it is no doubt that you always like to take the lead wherever you go. Because of your great leadership skills, you make good managers in life and people can easily get influenced of your magnetizing aura and charismatic personality. Just a lion, you also are protective of your loved ones and family members and any threat to them can cause serious danger to the ones causing it. You are also dominating and at times you make your partner feel suffocated with your choice decisions being forced on them. It would be best for you today that you stay calm and let people make their own choices. Follow the simple rule of “don’t give advice unless asked”. Stay tension free and enjoy a good day.

Leo Finance Today

There shall be no sense of panic and frustration in you are not seeing the desired outcomes in your money and financial matters. All you should do is to keep a watch on market and industry and be vigilant of its outcome.

Leo Family Today

Family relations are going to stay normal and cool. There can be a sense of normalcy with everything going as per planning and the daily ritual of the home. Your spouse can stay busy, helping out would be appreciated.

Leo Career Today

Career wise, expect the same tasks to be completed on time. Job seekers may get an offer for a call of an interview at some big company. Helping others in need will help you in return.

Leo Health Today

It would be best advised to you that you start your day with some yoga or meditation practice. Yoga will give the desired flexibility, agility and activeness in your body and meditation will help you gain a vision.

Leo Love Life Today

Romance shall only come in your mind only when you are done with the day’s activities. You may want to spend some relaxing moments with your partner or spouse by the end of the day.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026