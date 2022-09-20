Leo Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2022: Challenging in career

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23) This is a good day, but you may have to face some challenging circumstances on the career front. All your efforts may go in vain today as clients may not like your approaches or technologies you use to complete an important task. Your good health may keep your mind full of ideas and thoughts and you may feel positive vibes all around. It’s a good idea to be with people who encourage you to achieve your life goals and never let you down.

It’s an excellent day on the financial front as you may get good returns from your past investments or selling a property. Your parents may buy you a new condo or transfer an ancestral property to your name. Love birds may miss wonderful times they had in past and try to add some interesting things to rekindle their love life.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today You have brimming bank balance and now you may buy a condo or a brand-new vehicle. Some may also spend on world tour and enjoy vacation happily with loved ones.

Leo Family Today A family trip is on the cards. You may go out of your way to help your siblings or cousins today. Parents may visit you and it make give you immense pleasure.

Leo Career Today Your colleagues may be up against you and it may make you feel left out. Some may find it hard to figure out right career options for themselves.

Leo Health Today Your healthy mind and body may make you feel good about yourself and enjoy interesting things happening around you. Some may also try to check on their old friends or relatives.

Leo Love Life Today You and your partner may enjoy hanging out together. You may get an opportunity to spend some quality time with your crush. Things may go as per your plan today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

