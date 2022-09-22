Leo Horoscope Today, Sept 22, 2022: Day brings outstanding results

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This can be an outstanding time for Leo natives' individual career growth. Your finances may not be on the move but a lot better is expected soon. Your charming nature brings joy and happiness on the family front. This may be a challenging day for your married life as frequent arguments with your spouse can bother you. Your romantic front may not be as stable as your expert life, as you may have a misunderstanding with your partner. Health concerns may bother Leo individuals as there could be some stress and emotional imbalance due to troubles in personal life. Results are likely to be beyond expectations on the academic front for the dedicated Leo students. A vacation with friends will turn out to be highly enjoyable for Leo individuals and it will rejuvenate and re-energise them. There is a chance of meeting someone today who will prove to be of immense help in the future. Acquiring a new property is indicated for some Leo individuals and is likely to strengthen the financial front position.

Leo Finance Today Remain alert, Leo individuals, as someone’s shoptalk may make you invest in a scheme that may appear to be dubious. Maintaining a budget would be important to save yourself from frivolous expenses. Some of you will do your best to remain in a saving mode to conserve money.

Leo Family Today Seeking the guidance of your parents and elders may to help in finding a solution to personal problems. An enjoyable time with your near and dear ones is indicated for some Leo natives today. Organising a party or a function at home will make it possible to meet your near and dear ones.

Leo Career Today Leo natives' style of functioning is likely to impress those who matter. You are likely to earn the respect of your colleagues for your honesty and dedication on the professional front. Good networking will bring a lot of opportunities your way. A salary jump is possible for some Leo individuals.

Leo Health Today Overstraining on the fitness front may cause problems, so take it easy. Keeping a healthy eating routine should become a priority for you today. Leos should try and increase their intake of healthy liquids as it would enhance overall well-being.

Leo Love Life Today Taking a romantic partner for granted may create a void in a romantic relationship. Leos need to resolve differences with their romantic partner as a priority to bring normalcy to their love life. You can get upset with your significant other for not keeping his or her promise.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

