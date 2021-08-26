Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 26

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Trying to better understand and connect with others is extremely straightforward, everyone gravitates towards you, and previously unknown connections present, with this serving as a benefit in the future. Be sincere when you appreciate the recognition you receive. You are fair-minded and this is why you will turn opportunities into achievements today.

Libra Finance Today

Faced with your current strong mindset, take advantage of it and embark on new financial projects—there may be merit in it. You might have gotten it because you've always wanted it, made a spur-of-the-moment purchase, or held it in anticipation of a long-term investment. In general, you feel more able to rely on family and friends as a source of advice than a bank advisor. In addition, your money has been earned honestly, and so others have no reason to begrudge you the use of it.

Libra Family Today

Your family is in a disagreement state with you. This is the time when you need their support. They will also refrain from giving you fresh ideas, initiatives, and suggestions. You may also not receive any sort of appreciation for the efforts that you are putting in. don’t get discouraged. Things will change soon Librans.

Libra Career Today

Everybody wants your support and will turn to you in search of guidance. It is by being readily available to those who need you that you enable yourself to be accessible to others. They also give you fresh ideas, initiatives, and suggestions. Even when you express appreciation for the attention you receive, you maintain a positive relationship with your colleagues.

Libra Health Today

Your activity level is relatively high, and you have an unquenchable desire for physical exertion. Balance your desire for social interaction with your desire to exercise and learn to dance! When you've never danced, it's a wonderful way to get your blood pumping and maintain your fitness; take advantage of this and find out where your local dance class is located so you can give it a try.

Libra Love Life Today

The current state of your relationship is quite harmonious. He is an extremely loyal and appealing friend. As far as there being a reason to complain, there is none. Although you are still inseparable, you are somehow absent-minded. You should focus on the things in your life that are important, like your loved ones, your partner, and your career. If you allow unity and affection to be present, you will discover an amazing world that is totally unlike anything you've seen before.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874