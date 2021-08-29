Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are a thinker and it reflects in the way you mouldyourself according to the circumstances. You maintain a balance between what is right and what is not. Your judicious nature helps you win people over. You tend to shift more towards the spiritual side in search of nature’s true wisdom and that makes you different from the others. It is likely that you do experience temper flare ups most of the times, but do not hold on to it for long or it may spoil your long-term relationships. You need to handle situations calmly and in a more tactful way.

Libra Finance Today

An overseas business dealing is likely to go in your favour. You need to carefully plan a budget to keep a tap on your over expenditures. You might receive good returns from an unexpected financial source.

Libra Family Today

A carefully planned foreign trip with your family members will burn a hole in your pocket but you will also enjoy the time together. A family occasion will give you a chance to improve your interpersonal relationships. News of a youngster’s marriage alliance will lift up your spirits.

Libra Career Today

On the career front, you will be beaming with positive energy and will eagerly undertake any given assignments, which will not only be richly rewarding in terms of salary but will also motivate you to do better. You will succeed in winning the confidence of your subordinates and bosses.

Libra Health Today

You need to increase the intake of a balanced diet to stay in shape. Jogging or running exercises will help you stay fit. Some minor digestive system ailments might bother you but do not delve too much into it.

Libra Love Life Today

Give some time for your new romantic bond to nurture. Your partner will gradually understand your feelings and reciprocate in the same way, thus bringing intimacy in your steady relationship.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

