Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for September 01

Libra

People born under this sign are staunch supporters of fair play and harmony. It is always their earnest desire to maintain equilibrium in their life. Chances of the equilibrium tilting in the wrong direction cannot be ruled out today, especially in your love life.

Libra Finance Today

This is a good day for businesspersons, as they get to earn well and profit from new ventures. Some of you can face a cash crunch, if you don’t control your spending. Be careful on what you bet on, as a wrong choice can make you lose big money.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to spend the day reminiscing about beautiful memories of the years gone by. If you want an outing for kids, choose a safe and hygienic venue. It is best not to entertain too many guests at home till such time authorities declare the city pandemic safe.

Libra Career Today

Even though you may not like the current project, you must take it up with a positive approach. Awareness about your own limitations will help you in overcoming them. Don’t think that your modest achievement on the academic front is lesser than others, it has its own shine and value.

Libra Health Today

Your fitness level may suffer, if you are not regular in your workouts. Be very insistent with those who are still reluctant to get the Covid vaccine jab. It is best to fall back on home-cooked food to avoid seasonal digestive problems. Elderly people must make it a point to go for walks.

Libra Love Life Today

Things can go from bad to worse in your love life, if you two remain uncompromising. Rework if it’s possible else it is better to split amicably, then wash dirty linen in public about your relationship. Those seriously considering a divorce should get the grasp of the legal procedures and its fallout on the family.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

