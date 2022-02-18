Libra Daily Horoscope for February 18: Right attitude is key

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

This day is an excellent one for the Librans as the day would full of opportunities if you ready to embrace them. You are likely to be brimming with ideas about how to go about manifesting your innermost desires and dreams. You may also a bit of good news that keeps your smile alive for most of the day. It would serve you well to focus on work and well-being. It is advised to pay attention to both to continue your winning momentum. Your attitude would impact your work. So be sure to keep it upbeat and focus on the bigger picture. Dispute with your siblings regarding some joint property can spoil your day. Don’t use harsh words and try to settle the matter amicably. Hectic travelling plans should be avoided at any cost. Relaxing trips or recreational tours can be considered and are likely to be completed successfully.

Libra Finance Today

Most of you will get rid of previous financial constraints as money starts pouring in from different sources. Pay attention to boosting your savings to keep your finances vibrant. Loan may also get sanctioned today.

Libra Family Today

You will be able to spend quality time with your children which may strengthen your bonding with them. It is an auspicious day to celebrate a matrimonial alliance or birthday as much togetherness is envisioned for all family members. Distant relative may also call on you.

Libra Career Today

It is advisable to be alert of the opponents at work as they can create roadblocks in your path today. The day may bring mixed results with some gains and some losses. Don’t get disheartened, things would improve shortly.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to enjoy a great day health-wise. You may feel energetic and would be enthusiastic to complete your routine work efficiently and on time. Keep up the strict diet and exercise regimen to retain this vitality.

Libra Love Life Today

Love life will be great for those who spend some quality time with their significant other. So, plan some a romantic dinner or a long drive with your love interest to spice up the relationship. Married natives too may rediscover their spark.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026