Libra Daily Horoscope for February 26: Lead a simple life

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Declutter! Both your mind and home to allow inflow and free flow of fresh air and positivity. Simplify life. This should be your mantra for today. Take it as an opening to consider the aspects of life that simply exist but haven’t been adding any actual value. Make meditation a part of your day. If that doesn’t interest you, then observing your thoughts, emotions, actual interactions may clear your mind and show you what matters and what needs to be prioritized. Be ready for some plans to not fall through. Those pursuing academics will have to put in a lot of efforts to gain desired results. Be careful while sharing personal life, you don’t want your situation to turn into a gossip. Take a rejuvenating trip. Visit a religious place or a quiet park alone with your thought. You may realize how centering your thought will also guide you matters related to property.

Libra Finance Today

Keep tab on any revenue leakage. See what is causing more expenses than your savings. Chart out ways to curtail unnecessary expenditures or anything that may take a backseat for a while. Don’t get involved in complicated earning mechanisms, instead start a passive income.

Libra Family Today

Family life is at its best possible. A new member to the family is also possible for some, bringing joy for all members. A constructive decision regarding an old property may also be taken.

Libra Career Today

You have amassed enough experience and expertise to mentor others. Empower subordinates to improve results at workplace. Seniors are likely to be extra happy with you today. Businessmen may receive old trapped money today.

Libra Health Today

Your sincerity in maintaining good health schedule is paying off. Despite ups and downs, you have managed to stay fit both physically and mentally. Stay sincere with a regular workout and focus on eating right.

Libra Love Life Today

Singles can expect happy co-incidences today that may lead to a probable partner. Those looking to settling down may have to be more patient. Couples will need to be more into gestures than words today to avoid any squabble.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

