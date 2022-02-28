Libra Daily Horoscope for February 28: Love is in the air

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, you may feel lighter as your long pending tasks will start getting accomplished. The day is likely to be full of new possibilities and dynamic change. You might take some important decisions regarding your life which may bring you positive results later on. Today, your focus would be on accomplishing goals and improving your future. You are likely to step up your efforts to realize your goals. You have many opportunities to further yourself and make the world sit up and take notice of your considerable talent. You need to be careful regarding your property or real estate deal. Also, you are advised to avoid any kind of financial transactions for a property deal today, else losses are indicated. Students are likely to get relief from the obstacles that they were facing in their studies previously. Take care of bookings in advance while travelling to distant place with your family members.

Libra Finance Today

Those in business will find new opportunities for import and export of products. Some of you dealing with foreign organizations are likely to receive benefits. You are also likely to repay debts or loans taken previously.

Libra Family Today

It is advised not to interfere between your parents and their siblings. Trust them to handle all situations well. Family elders are likely to be very demanding and may remain in an irritable mood. Humor them.

Libra Career Today

Your hard work is also likely to see you getting reward at the workplace. You are likely to get your due appreciation from seniors. That day may also bring benefits for those individuals who are working with foreign companies or in foreign land.

Libra Health Today

You rid yourself of any past problems as you get serious about your health and follow a dedicated fitness regimen. Adopting Ayurvedic supplements in your diet may prove beneficial from some.

Libra Love Life Today

You are likely to receive full support and affection from your spouse as you begin on an important project or task. If your love is true, then you will have to remain loyal to your partner otherwise things can go haywire.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

